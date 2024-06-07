Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $68.91 Million Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 734,531 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 35,434 shares during the period. TJX Companies makes up about 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $68,906,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,193,438,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 13.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 52,008,484 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $4,622,514,000 after buying an additional 6,036,764 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 350.9% in the third quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,078,244 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $184,714,000 after buying an additional 1,617,367 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 105.9% in the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 2,378,802 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $211,428,000 after buying an additional 1,223,303 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,881,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $554,156,000 after buying an additional 1,107,937 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TJX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. TD Cowen upped their target price on TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. UBS Group upped their target price on TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.37.

TJX Companies Trading Down 0.8 %

TJX traded down $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $106.93. 8,532,387 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,531,946. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.25 and a 12 month high of $107.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.06. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.26% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to buy up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 70,003 shares of company stock worth $7,040,541. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Articles

