Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $65.79 Million Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 441,079 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,795 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up about 0.6% of Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $65,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 434,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,876,000 after purchasing an additional 184,783 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its holdings in Chevron by 68,604.0% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,207,817 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $180,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206,059 shares during the last quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd. now owns 1,617 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management lifted its stake in Chevron by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 9,385 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bollard Group LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 107,546 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $155.93. 5,194,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,068,683. The company has a market cap of $287.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $160.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $139.62 and a 52 week high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.09. Chevron had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The business had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.98%.

CVX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $170.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $186.95.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total value of $448,252.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,184.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.09, for a total transaction of $448,252.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at $44,184.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 19,546 shares of company stock valued at $3,176,223. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

