Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $6.34 Million Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 126.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,579 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 117,515 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in HP were worth $6,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of HP by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 25,848 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $778,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in HP by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,416 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its stake in HP by 84.6% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 866 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Gables Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in HP by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.53% of the company’s stock.

Get HP alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert R. Bennett sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total value of $2,010,670.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,807,082.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $35.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.44 and a 200-day moving average of $29.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.12. HP Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.22 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 29th. The computer maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.61 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 230.39% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be paid a $0.2756 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 12th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.16%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on HPQ. Bank of America raised their price objective on HP from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut HP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HP from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. TD Cowen increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on HP from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.64.

View Our Latest Research Report on HPQ

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.