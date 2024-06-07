Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $44.91 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 15.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,333,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241,823 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $44,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Bank of America by 222.7% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 3,582,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,637,000 after buying an additional 2,472,596 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Bank of America by 22,833.4% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,059,292 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,666,000 after buying an additional 1,054,673 shares in the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth $3,941,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 211.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,037,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,927,000 after buying an additional 704,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in Bank of America by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 40,189,379 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,353,216,000 after buying an additional 4,338,679 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:BAC traded down $0.26 on Thursday, hitting $39.71. 38,640,820 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,141,551. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.36. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $24.96 and a 52 week high of $40.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.79. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $37.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.03.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $25.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 13.94%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target (up previously from $39.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank of America currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.26.

Read Our Latest Report on Bank of America

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.