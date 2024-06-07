Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $4.95 Million Stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 88.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,097 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 34,313 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in American International Group were worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $746,005,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in American International Group by 5.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,745,085 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $772,352,000 after buying an additional 604,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of American International Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,085,545 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,035,384,000 after purchasing an additional 503,547 shares during the period. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of American International Group by 55.3% during the third quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,336,355 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $80,983,000 after purchasing an additional 476,104 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of American International Group by 571.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 445,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,175,000 after purchasing an additional 379,064 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AIG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price target on American International Group from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on American International Group from $83.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on American International Group from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, American International Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $81.06.

American International Group Stock Down 0.4 %

AIG stock opened at $75.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.17. The company has a market cap of $50.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. American International Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $54.84 and a twelve month high of $80.83.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $12.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.04 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 7.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American International Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from American International Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. American International Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.49%.

American International Group announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, May 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the insurance provider to repurchase up to 19.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total transaction of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other American International Group news, CEO Peter Zaffino sold 333,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.87, for a total value of $25,264,710.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 505,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,346,215.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.20, for a total value of $876,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 294,203,636 shares in the company, valued at $8,590,746,171.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

American International Group Company Profile

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement, and Other Operations. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

