Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.77 Million Stock Holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 30.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,134 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,599 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of Teledyne Technologies worth $10,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 2,149 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 540 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 8,264 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,688,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,457 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $510.00 to $455.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America cut shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $490.00 to $400.00 in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $475.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $470.83.

Shares of Teledyne Technologies stock traded down $1.71 during trading on Thursday, hitting $393.29. The stock had a trading volume of 232,721 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,902. The firm has a market cap of $18.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.04. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 12 month low of $355.41 and a 12 month high of $448.19. The business’s 50-day moving average is $399.05 and its 200 day moving average is $415.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.63 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 15.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Simon M. Lorne sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.70, for a total value of $938,740.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,288 shares in the company, valued at $28,711,789.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

