Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $10.40 Million Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. reduced its stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) by 29.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,647 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $10,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 20.8% in the third quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 29 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. 92.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at AutoZone

In other news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total transaction of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,992,208.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman William C. Rhodes III sold 6,700 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,190.22, for a total value of $21,374,474.00. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 15,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,992,208.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jenna M. Bedsole bought 36 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2,757.10 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 36 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,255.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,990 shares of company stock valued at $41,341,913 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AZO has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reduced their price objective on AutoZone from $3,100.00 to $3,024.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. DA Davidson upped their target price on AutoZone from $2,770.00 to $3,025.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Truist Financial cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,523.00 to $3,394.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,150.00 to $3,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on AutoZone from $3,465.00 to $3,340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,104.13.

AutoZone Price Performance

Shares of AZO stock traded down $11.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $2,764.69. 147,119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,209. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2,303.93 and a 52 week high of $3,256.37. The stock has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,936.88 and its 200-day moving average is $2,834.23.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 21st. The company reported $36.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $35.67 by $1.02. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 54.69% and a net margin of 14.60%. AutoZone’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $34.12 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 151.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone Company Profile

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

Featured Stories

