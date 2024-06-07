Pinebridge Investments L.P. Grows Stock Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 504,796 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,604 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Aramark were worth $14,184,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ARMK. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 112.2% in the third quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 27,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 14,628 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 24.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 141,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 27,522 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 121.0% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 368,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,268,000 after acquiring an additional 201,623 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,008,000 after acquiring an additional 33,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 84.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,192,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,498,000 after acquiring an additional 546,796 shares in the last quarter.

Aramark Stock Performance

Shares of ARMK stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $32.68. 3,312,784 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,497,943. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.25. Aramark has a 12-month low of $23.95 and a 12-month high of $34.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Aramark Announces Dividend

Aramark ( NYSE:ARMK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Aramark had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 3.43%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.25 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Aramark will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.97%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ARMK. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Aramark from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Aramark in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Aramark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.32.

Aramark Profile

Aramark provides food and facilities services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Food and Support Services United States, and Food and Support Services International. The company offers food-related managed services, including dining, catering, food service management, and convenience-oriented retail services; non-clinical food and food-related support services, such as patient food and nutrition, retail food, environmental services, and procurement services; and plant operations and maintenance, custodial/housekeeping, energy management, grounds keeping, and capital project management services.

Featured Stories

