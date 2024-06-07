Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 35,591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,100,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCI. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Crown Castle in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 164.0% in the fourth quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. now owns 264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 51.1% during the 4th quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Crown Castle by 126.1% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Crown Castle by 43.6% in the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CCI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Crown Castle from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Argus lowered Crown Castle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $110.00 to $109.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Crown Castle from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.64.

Crown Castle Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of CCI opened at $101.64 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $98.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.31. Crown Castle Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.72 and a 12-month high of $119.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73. The firm has a market cap of $44.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.82.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.92). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Crown Castle Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $1.565 per share. This represents a $6.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s payout ratio is 195.63%.

Crown Castle Company Profile

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

