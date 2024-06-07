Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 51,522 Shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report) by 48.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,721 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,522 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.08% of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $12,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HYG. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. American National Bank grew its position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13,150.0% in the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Tidemark LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Peoples Bank KS boosted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 84.4% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,130 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 975 shares during the period.

Get iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of HYG stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $77.10. 24,348,238 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 37,406,152. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 0.36. iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.68 and a 52 week high of $78.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $76.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.92.

About iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid High Yield Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid the United States dollar-denominated, high yield corporate bonds for sale in the United States, as determined by the index provider.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.