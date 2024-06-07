Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 39,478 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 76.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 91,383 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,478 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $9,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 140.4% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 351 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GoDaddy during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get GoDaddy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 7,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.80, for a total transaction of $864,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,020,457.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,058 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.69, for a total transaction of $542,514.02. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 112,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,036,515.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 39,817 shares of company stock valued at $5,108,915. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GDDY traded down $0.98 during trading on Thursday, reaching $138.65. The company had a trading volume of 1,153,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,413,765. GoDaddy Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.18 and a 52 week high of $141.27. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $129.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.75.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. GoDaddy had a net margin of 40.38% and a negative return on equity of 186.09%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GDDY shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.92.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on GDDY

About GoDaddy

(Free Report)

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GDDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for GoDaddy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GoDaddy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.