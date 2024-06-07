Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys 121,383 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its stake in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 313.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 160,068 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,383 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned 0.05% of APA worth $5,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of APA. Lido Advisors LLC increased its stake in APA by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 21,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in APA by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in APA by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in APA by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 25,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in APA by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on APA shares. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of APA from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of APA from $59.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of APA from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.90.

APA Stock Down 0.3 %

APA stock opened at $29.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 3.24. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $28.67 and a 1-year high of $46.15.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. APA had a return on equity of 45.32% and a net margin of 34.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that APA Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

APA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.19%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

