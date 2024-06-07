Pinebridge Investments L.P. Boosts Stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 5.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 88,919 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,473 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $11,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EXPD. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 580.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,584,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $201,531,000 after buying an additional 1,351,630 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth about $74,763,000. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 51.9% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 867,160 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $110,303,000 after buying an additional 296,186 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 11.2% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,714,889 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $311,208,000 after buying an additional 273,388 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 8,732.2% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 225,398 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,671,000 after buying an additional 222,846 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ EXPD traded down $0.75 on Thursday, hitting $125.55. 1,173,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,267,111. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average of $121.23. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.03 and a twelve month high of $131.17. The company has a market capitalization of $17.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 0.99.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.89% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.45 earnings per share. Expeditors International of Washington’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is a boost from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Friday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.25.

Read Our Latest Report on Expeditors International of Washington

Insider Buying and Selling at Expeditors International of Washington

In other news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total transaction of $479,659.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

Featured Stories

