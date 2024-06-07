Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 953 Shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 221,467 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned about 0.10% of Tapestry worth $8,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 718.1% in the third quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 949 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Tapestry by 3,778.1% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 130.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Tapestry by 334.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,504 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,158 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Tapestry in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry Price Performance

Shares of TPR stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,526,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,664,059. The company has a quick ratio of 5.98, a current ratio of 6.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. Tapestry, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.99 and a fifty-two week high of $48.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.59.

Tapestry Announces Dividend

Tapestry ( NYSE:TPR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Tapestry had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Insider Transactions at Tapestry

In related news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.23, for a total transaction of $105,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,569,815.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on TPR. StockNews.com raised shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. OTR Global reissued a “mixed” rating on shares of Tapestry in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Bernstein Bank boosted their target price on shares of Tapestry from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Tapestry in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tapestry currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $48.31.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and branded lifestyle products in the United States, Japan, Greater China, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. It offers women's handbags; and women's accessories, such as small leather goods which includes mini and micro handbags, money pieces, wristlets, pouches, and cosmetic cases, as well as novelty accessories including address books, time management and travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios; and belts, key rings, and charms.

