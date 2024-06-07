Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 21,564 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 25.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 105,686 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,564 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.13% of MasTec worth $8,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in MasTec by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in MasTec by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 897 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management increased its position in MasTec by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 20,410 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its position in MasTec by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,571 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC grew its position in shares of MasTec by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at MasTec

In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Javier Alberto Palomarez sold 2,850 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.67, for a total transaction of $304,009.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,742.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director C Robert Campbell sold 2,000 shares of MasTec stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,579,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on MasTec from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $109.00 price target (up from $96.00) on shares of MasTec in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on MasTec from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on MasTec from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.23.

MasTec Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $108.38 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.65 and a 12-month high of $123.33. The firm has a market cap of $8.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -774.50 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $81.85.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.33. MasTec had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that MasTec, Inc. will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MasTec Company Profile

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Articles

