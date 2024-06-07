PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.99. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 80,866 shares traded.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.

Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PZC. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Bramshill Investments LLC purchased a new position in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the third quarter worth about $104,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III during the fourth quarter valued at about $253,000. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 483,955 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,673,000 after purchasing an additional 25,453 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

