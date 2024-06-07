PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.34

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PZC – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.34 and traded as low as $6.99. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III shares last traded at $7.02, with a volume of 80,866 shares traded.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Stock Performance
The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.34.
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.10%.
Institutional Trading of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III Company Profile
PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
