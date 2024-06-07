PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 135,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.

PIMCO Access Income Fund Stock Performance

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PIMCO Access Income Fund

About PIMCO Access Income Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PIMCO Access Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth $147,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Prudent Investors Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund in the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Mathes Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Mathes Company Inc. now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period.

PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.

