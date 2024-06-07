PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS) Stock Price Up 0.8% Following Dividend Announcement

Shares of PIMCO Access Income Fund (NYSE:PAXS – Get Free Report) traded up 0.8% on Tuesday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $15.88 and last traded at $15.77. 135,293 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 176,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.64.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.149 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.35%.
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.06.
PIMCO Access Income Fund is close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of global region. The fund primarily invests in corporate debt, mortgage-related and other asset-backed instruments, government and sovereign debt, taxable municipal bonds, floating-rate income-producing securities with varying maturities.
