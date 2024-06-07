Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Stock Holdings Increased by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 155,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $20,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $559,435,000. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 962.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $513,327,000 after buying an additional 3,494,878 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter worth $254,336,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $126,885,000 after buying an additional 932,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,038.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 472,208 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $56,720,000 after buying an additional 430,723 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.93% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE:PSX traded up $0.98 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $138.37. 1,564,738 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,775,130. The firm has a market cap of $58.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $89.74 and a twelve month high of $174.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $151.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $142.90.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.84% and a return on equity of 19.19%. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.38%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PSX. StockNews.com lowered Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Phillips 66 from $163.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $179.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $158.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total value of $5,502,783.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

Further Reading

