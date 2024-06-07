Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Shares Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,969,578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 22,769 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.45% of Phillips 66 worth $262,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PSX. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Phillips 66 in the 4th quarter valued at about $559,435,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 962.0% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,858,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $513,327,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,878 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $254,336,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 4,556.1% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 953,020 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $126,885,000 after purchasing an additional 932,552 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its stake in Phillips 66 by 2,270.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 582,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $77,569,000 after purchasing an additional 558,038 shares during the period. 76.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Phillips 66 Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PSX traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 570,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,754,885. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.87. Phillips 66 has a one year low of $89.74 and a one year high of $174.08. The company has a market cap of $58.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.37.

Phillips 66 Increases Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.05 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $36.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.87 billion. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 3.84%. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.21 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 12.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 20th were given a $1.15 dividend. This is an increase from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on PSX. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $148.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Argus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Phillips 66 in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.93.

Insider Transactions at Phillips 66

In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 5,922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.40, for a total transaction of $932,122.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,036,164.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Timothy D. Roberts sold 37,742 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.80, for a total transaction of $5,502,783.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,051,617. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,864 shares of company stock valued at $7,567,178 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

