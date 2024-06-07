Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR) Stock Position Raised by 1832 Asset Management L.P.

1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 898,557 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.12% of Permian Resources worth $12,220,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PR. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $813,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 508.8% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 159,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 133,434 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 552,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,716,000 after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,694,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,459,000 after buying an additional 870,496 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Resources alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have issued reports on PR shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Permian Resources from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Permian Resources

In other Permian Resources news, Director Jeffrey Tepper sold 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total value of $1,067,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,605,279.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Trading Up 0.9 %

PR stock opened at $15.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 4.26. Permian Resources Co. has a twelve month low of $9.79 and a twelve month high of $18.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.12.

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.06. Permian Resources had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 13.90%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

Permian Resources Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. This is a boost from Permian Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is presently 21.82%.

Permian Resources Profile

(Free Report)

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks in West Texas, Eddy County, Lea County, and New Mexico.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.