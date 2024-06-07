Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON) Stake Reduced by BloombergSen Inc.

BloombergSen Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Free Report) by 60.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,806 shares during the period. BloombergSen Inc.’s holdings in Peloton Interactive were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTON. Capital World Investors boosted its position in Peloton Interactive by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 26,259,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,919,000 after acquiring an additional 3,925,000 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Peloton Interactive during the 4th quarter worth $20,824,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 31.7% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 8,386,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,076,000 after buying an additional 2,020,159 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 612.1% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,235,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after buying an additional 1,061,868 shares during the period. Finally, Mak Capital One LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peloton Interactive in the third quarter valued at $4,932,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.01% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PTON. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Peloton Interactive from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on Peloton Interactive from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, March 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $3.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price (down from $5.00) on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Peloton Interactive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

Shares of PTON traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.74. 9,703,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,407,248. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.70 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $720.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.79) earnings per share. Peloton Interactive’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Peloton Interactive news, CFO Elizabeth F. Coddington sold 8,977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $38,960.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 104,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $453,217.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Andrew S. Rendich sold 27,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.91, for a total value of $108,467.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 113,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,956.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 51,654 shares of company stock valued at $201,496 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

