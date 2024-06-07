PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 0.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $143.98 and last traded at $143.98. Approximately 1,706,891 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,991,816 shares. The stock had previously closed at $143.83.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PDD has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

PDD Stock Down 0.0 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $132.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $133.70. The company has a market capitalization of $197.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The company had revenue of $12.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Sell-side analysts expect that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SC US Ttgp LTD. raised its position in PDD by 1,414.4% during the 3rd quarter. SC US Ttgp LTD. now owns 48,233,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,730,242,000 after purchasing an additional 45,048,300 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in PDD by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 37,960,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,292,068 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in PDD by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,261,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,408,000 after purchasing an additional 97,648 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in PDD by 32.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,635,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,729,475,000 after purchasing an additional 4,334,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its position in PDD by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 11,791,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,680,600 shares during the last quarter. 29.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDD Company Profile

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

