PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Down 1.5%

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report)’s share price was down 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $141.01 and last traded at $143.69. Approximately 4,735,001 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 9,018,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $145.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of PDD from $157.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.33.

The stock has a market capitalization of $197.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 20th. The company reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $12.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.80 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDD. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $238,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of PDD in the third quarter worth approximately $3,566,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 6.4% in the third quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDD by 36.3% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 801,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,645,000 after acquiring an additional 213,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in PDD by 14.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 10,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.07% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

