PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Trading Down 0.2%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $62.85 and last traded at $63.19. Approximately 1,973,760 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 15,067,493 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.33.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Argus lowered PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.59.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $70.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal in the fourth quarter worth $749,561,000. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 420.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,238,980 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $190,371,000 after buying an additional 2,616,774 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after buying an additional 1,575,930 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 125.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,724,188 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $105,882,000 after buying an additional 958,130 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 15.8% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,644,317 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $445,103,000 after buying an additional 904,804 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

