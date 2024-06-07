PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Down 0.1%

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) shares fell 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $66.20 and last traded at $66.92. 2,336,495 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,081,871 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.02.

PYPL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of PayPal from $63.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.59.

PayPal Stock Up 1.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $64.36 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total transaction of $272,616.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $861,620.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal by 77.5% in the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

