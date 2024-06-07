Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO) Director Sells $81,764.13 in Stock

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) Director Scott H. Galit sold 14,073 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.81, for a total value of $81,764.13. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,422,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,074,266.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Payoneer Global Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $5.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.84. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.22 and a 12-month high of $6.48.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $228.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.63 million. Payoneer Global had a return on equity of 17.56% and a net margin of 13.19%. Payoneer Global’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Payoneer Global

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Payoneer Global by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 92,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its position in Payoneer Global by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 9,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 129,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 2,320 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp grew its position in Payoneer Global by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 227,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Payoneer Global by 1.9% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 160,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 82.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on PAYO. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Payoneer Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Payoneer Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.00.

Payoneer Global Company Profile

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

