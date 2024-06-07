Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI) Senior Officer Sells C$86,650.00 in Stock

Pason Systems Inc. (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Celine Boston sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.33, for a total transaction of C$86,650.00.

Pason Systems Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of PSI stock traded down C$0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$17.25. 64,221 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 138,055. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$16.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$15.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.44. Pason Systems Inc. has a 52 week low of C$10.75 and a 52 week high of C$17.49. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55, a PEG ratio of 10.78 and a beta of 1.70.

Pason Systems (TSE:PSI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported C$0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.58. Pason Systems had a net margin of 34.92% and a return on equity of 30.12%. The company had revenue of C$104.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$107.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Pason Systems Inc. will post 1.2097147 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pason Systems Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Pason Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 31.71%.

PSI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$21.00 to C$22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Pason Systems from C$18.00 to C$20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$18.83.

About Pason Systems

Pason Systems Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides instrumentation and data management systems for drilling rigs in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides Electronic Drilling Recorder, which provides real-time drilling data to rig site personnel; DataHub with Pason Live, which is used as the central repository for data and reports captured at the rigs for real-time; and DataLink that provides automated in-house databases, third-party analytics platforms, remote geosteering, and other remote services.

