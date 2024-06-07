Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park City Group (NASDAQ:PCYG – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Park City Group Stock Performance

PCYG opened at $16.40 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.55. Park City Group has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $10.50. The firm has a market cap of $298.07 million, a P/E ratio of 60.74 and a beta of 1.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Park City Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PCYG. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Park City Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $125,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Park City Group by 115.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 41,932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22,469 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Park City Group by 350,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 28,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 28,024 shares during the period. 26.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Park City Group Company Profile

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

