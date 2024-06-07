Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Shares Gap Down to $21.61

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $21.61, but opened at $20.73. Pan American Silver shares last traded at $20.44, with a volume of 246,577 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PAAS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $18.50 to $17.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $27.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Pan American Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.25.

Get Pan American Silver alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PAAS

Pan American Silver Stock Down 7.0 %

The firm has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.30 and a beta of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Free Report) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $601.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $592.58 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 6.68% and a positive return on equity of 0.13%. Pan American Silver’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Pan American Silver Corp. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

Pan American Silver Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $1,565,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $479,000. Bluefin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pan American Silver in the 1st quarter worth $302,000. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 15,618.3% in the 1st quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,803,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $57,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Pan American Silver by 121.6% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 45,279 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.43% of the company’s stock.

About Pan American Silver

(Get Free Report)

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, mine development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Bolivia, Argentina, Chile, and Brazil. The company was formerly known as Pan American Minerals Corp. and changed its name to Pan American Silver Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pan American Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan American Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.