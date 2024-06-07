Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Position Reduced by Pinebridge Investments L.P.

Pinebridge Investments L.P. decreased its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 46,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 21,863 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $7,577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Packaging Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at $163,314,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1,133.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 250,752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,850,000 after buying an additional 230,422 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 783,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,659,000 after buying an additional 189,401 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 968,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $157,836,000 after buying an additional 162,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 12.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,154,823 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,323,000 after buying an additional 131,058 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Packaging Co. of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $172.00 to $202.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Packaging Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.57.

Insider Activity

In other Packaging Co. of America news, Director Karen E. Gowland acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $182.06 per share, for a total transaction of $54,618.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,766.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Packaging Co. of America Trading Up 0.2 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $183.09 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $173.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Packaging Co. of America has a 12 month low of $127.69 and a 12 month high of $191.27. The stock has a market cap of $16.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.81 and a beta of 0.78.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.09. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 18.80%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Packaging Co. of America’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

Packaging Co. of America Company Profile

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

