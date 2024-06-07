Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPBI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 178,438 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,967 shares during the quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Pacific Premier Bancorp worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth about $93,000. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. FineMark National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Vest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pacific Premier Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Pacific Premier Bancorp alerts:

Pacific Premier Bancorp Trading Up 0.0 %

Pacific Premier Bancorp stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $21.51. 325,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,169. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.49. Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.86 and a fifty-two week high of $30.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.46 and a beta of 1.24.

Pacific Premier Bancorp Announces Dividend

Pacific Premier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PPBI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. Pacific Premier Bancorp had a net margin of 24.75% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The business had revenue of $239.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.98 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. Pacific Premier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1,015.38%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, with a total value of $28,704.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Lori R. Wright sold 4,668 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $110,118.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,399.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Barbara Polsky bought 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $28,704.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $347,007.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PPBI has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Pacific Premier Bancorp from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 29th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of Pacific Premier Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Premier Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.33.

View Our Latest Research Report on Pacific Premier Bancorp

Pacific Premier Bancorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pacific Premier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Premier Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, which includes checking, money market, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio includes commercial real estate owner and non-owner-occupied, multifamily, construction and land, franchise real estate secured, and small business administration (SBA); revolving lines of credit, term loans, seasonal loans, and loans secured by liquid collateral; one-to-four family and home equity lines of credit loans; and small balance personal unsecured loans and savings account secured loans.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Premier Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.