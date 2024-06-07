Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB) Coverage Initiated at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $4.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $6.50 to $2.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from a buy rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on Pacific Biosciences of California from $9.00 to $2.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.38.

NASDAQ PACB opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.28. The company has a market capitalization of $558.34 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.01. Pacific Biosciences of California has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 9.28 and a quick ratio of 8.36.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $38.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.78 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.26% and a negative net margin of 148.13%. As a group, analysts expect that Pacific Biosciences of California will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 11.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 582,974 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,719,000 after buying an additional 2,832 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.6% in the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,280 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 3,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 21,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

