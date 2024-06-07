PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Stake Raised by Epoch Investment Partners Inc.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Free Report) by 113.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,058,970 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 562,571 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.20% of PACCAR worth $103,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in PACCAR by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 107,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,450,000 after buying an additional 16,360 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of PACCAR by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 264,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,853,000 after acquiring an additional 89,359 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR during the third quarter worth $319,000. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in PACCAR by 42.5% during the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 558,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,518,000 after purchasing an additional 166,628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PACCAR by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 71,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,004,000 after purchasing an additional 16,390 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on PCAR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of PACCAR from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group upgraded PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $104.00 to $136.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on PACCAR from $94.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a $121.00 target price (up from $117.00) on shares of PACCAR in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $112.62.

PACCAR Stock Performance

PACCAR stock traded down $1.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $107.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,145,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,457,944. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.66 and a 200-day moving average of $106.14. PACCAR Inc has a 52 week low of $75.79 and a 52 week high of $125.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $56.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.32, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.07. PACCAR had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 8.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PACCAR Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from PACCAR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 14th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 154,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,397,377.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other PACCAR news, VP Brice J. Poplawski sold 2,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.40, for a total value of $226,129.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 33,850 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.18, for a total value of $3,594,193.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 154,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,397,377.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,040 shares of company stock worth $4,779,241 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.02% of the company’s stock.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Canada, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

