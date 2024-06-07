Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $46.43.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on OTLK shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Chardan Capital raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Outlook Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, BTIG Research raised shares of Outlook Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th.

OTLK stock opened at $7.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.29. Outlook Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 0.64.

Outlook Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OTLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($1.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by ($0.67). Equities analysts predict that Outlook Therapeutics will post -4.02 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Outlook Therapeutics

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Outlook Therapeutics stock. Rosalind Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 311,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,723,000. Outlook Therapeutics makes up about 3.5% of Rosalind Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Rosalind Advisors Inc. owned about 2.40% of Outlook Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

About Outlook Therapeutics

Outlook Therapeutics, Inc, operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing monoclonal antibodies for various ophthalmic indications. Its lead product candidate is ONS-5010, an ophthalmic formulation of bevacizumab product candidate that is in Phase-III clinical trial for the treatment of wet age-related macular degeneration and other retina diseases.

