Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Friday . Approximately 3,343,767 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the previous session’s volume of 3,287,694 shares.The stock last traded at $19.12 and had previously closed at $19.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSCR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Baird R W upgraded shares of Oscar Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Oscar Health from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oscar Health in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Oscar Health currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.57.

Oscar Health Trading Down 3.6 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.07 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.31 and its 200 day moving average is $14.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Oscar Health had a negative net margin of 0.82% and a negative return on equity of 5.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Oscar Health

In related news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Oscar Health news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 25,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total value of $497,203.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 237,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,618,772.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Steven Wolin sold 18,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $362,092.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 65,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,271,049.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,655 shares of company stock worth $1,589,006. 25.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSCR. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $69,000. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 4th quarter worth $92,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $164,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in Oscar Health in the 4th quarter valued at $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc operates as a health insurance in the United States. The company offers health plans in individual and small group markets, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform that help providers and payors directly enable their shift to value-based care. It also provides reinsurance products.

