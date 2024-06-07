Oriole Resources (LON:ORR) Stock Price Up 10.6%

Oriole Resources PLC (LON:ORR – Get Free Report) shares rose 10.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.39 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.37 ($0.00). Approximately 27,596,274 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 25,557,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

Oriole Resources Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 0.33 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of £14.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.57.

About Oriole Resources

(Get Free Report)

Oriole Resources PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of gold and other base metals in Turkey, East Africa, and West Africa. It primarily holds 85% interest in the Dalafin project situated in Senegal. The company also has an option to earn a 90% interest in the Bibemi and Wapouzé projects located in Cameroon.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oriole Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oriole Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.