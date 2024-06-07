Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,336,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Organon & Co. alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 951,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.

Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Organon & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.

Organon & Co. Profile

(Free Report)

Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Organon & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organon & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.