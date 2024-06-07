Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,527 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,128 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at $3,336,000. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,850,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 348,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,021,000 after purchasing an additional 58,321 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 417.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 157,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,267,000 after buying an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in shares of Organon & Co. by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 221,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,193,000 after buying an additional 82,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.43% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms recently issued reports on OGN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Organon & Co. from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Organon & Co. from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th.
Organon & Co. Stock Performance
Shares of Organon & Co. stock traded down $0.29 during trading on Thursday, hitting $20.67. 951,905 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,510,686. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 181.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.87. Organon & Co. has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $24.08.
Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.57 billion. Organon & Co. had a net margin of 16.50% and a negative return on equity of 360.57%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Organon & Co. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Organon & Co. Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Organon & Co.’s payout ratio is 27.38%.
Organon & Co. Profile
Organon & Co develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies and medical devices within women's health in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive; NuvaRing, a monthly vaginal contraceptive ring; Cerazette, a daily pill used to prevent pregnancy; Marvelon, progestin and estrogen used as daily pills to prevent pregnancy; Follistim AQ, used to promote the development of multiple ovarian follicles in assisted reproduction technology procedures; Elonva, an ovarian follicle stimulant; Ganirelix Acetate Injection, an injectable antagonist; and Jada, for abnormal postpartum uterine bleeding or hemorrhage.
