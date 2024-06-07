Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) Trading Down 3.4%

Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 3.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $29.29 and last traded at $29.30. Approximately 981,075 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 1,283,366 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.32.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.35 and its 200-day moving average is $31.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 6.15%. Option Care Health's quarterly revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Option Care Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Option Care Health by 24,625.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Option Care Health by 48.4% during the 1st quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Option Care Health by 5,796.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 1,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

