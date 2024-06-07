ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Trading 0% Higher

Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) were up 0% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $78.96 and last traded at $78.96. Approximately 372,898 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 2,843,771 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on OKE. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of ONEOK from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $45.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 12.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ONEOK Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.03%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is 92.09%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ONEOK

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OKE. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. American National Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 90.7% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 408 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

Featured Stories

