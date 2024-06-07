ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) Stock Holdings Increased by Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.

Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 5.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. ONEOK makes up approximately 1.3% of Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Pinnacle West Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,519,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in ONEOK by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 59,237,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,757,405,000 after buying an additional 5,525,010 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in ONEOK during the fourth quarter worth approximately $297,948,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in ONEOK by 37.7% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 13,292,341 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $843,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,660 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc. boosted its stake in ONEOK by 3,478.3% during the 3rd quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 3,578,316 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $226,973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,478,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 65.9% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,132,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $515,832,000 after purchasing an additional 3,229,046 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ONEOK Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE OKE traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.57. The stock had a trading volume of 184,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,841,304. The company has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.65. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.37 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $79.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

ONEOK Announces Dividend

ONEOK ( NYSE:OKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. The company had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 30th. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OKE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on ONEOK from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded ONEOK from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of ONEOK from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.58.

ONEOK Company Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

