One Media iP Group (LON:OMIP) Trading 11.3% Higher

Shares of One Media iP Group Plc (LON:OMIP – Get Free Report) rose 11.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 5.90 ($0.08) and last traded at GBX 5.40 ($0.07). Approximately 653,257 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 281% from the average daily volume of 171,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4.85 ($0.06).

One Media iP Group Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 4.19 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 4.54. The company has a market capitalization of £12.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.90.

One Media iP Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.06 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.29%.

About One Media iP Group

One Media iP Group Plc engages in the acquisition and exploitation of mixed media intellectual property rights for distribution through the digital medium and traditional media outlets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. Its mixed media products include music, video, spoken word, and digital books.

