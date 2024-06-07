ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS) Shares Bought by Magellan Asset Management Ltd

Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ONE Gas, Inc. (NYSE:OGS – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 39,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 834 shares during the period. Magellan Asset Management Ltd owned 0.07% of ONE Gas worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 290.4% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of ONE Gas during the third quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ONE Gas by 288.0% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $197,000 after buying an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ONE Gas Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE OGS traded down $0.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $60.67. 345,879 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,880. ONE Gas, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $83.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas Announces Dividend

ONE Gas ( NYSE:OGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $758.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. ONE Gas had a net margin of 10.86% and a return on equity of 8.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONE Gas, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on OGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ONE Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of ONE Gas from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of ONE Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.06.

ONE Gas Company Profile

ONE Gas, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regulated natural gas distribution company in the United States. The company provides natural gas distribution services to approximately 2.3 million customers in Oklahoma, Kansas, and Texas. It serves residential, commercial, and transportation customers.

