OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI) Hits New 1-Year Low at $4.08

OmniAb, Inc. (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $4.08 and last traded at $4.26, with a volume of 357382 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.14.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on OABI shares. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of OmniAb in a report on Thursday, March 21st.

Get OmniAb alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on OmniAb

OmniAb Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $545.71 million, a P/E ratio of -7.19 and a beta of -0.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average of $5.26.

OmniAb (NASDAQ:OABI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. OmniAb had a negative return on equity of 19.93% and a negative net margin of 301.62%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that OmniAb, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at OmniAb

In other news, CEO Matthew W. Foehr acquired 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,908,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,096,687.57. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Kurt A. Gustafson sold 11,849 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.46, for a total value of $64,695.54. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 170,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,800.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew W. Foehr purchased 225,000 shares of OmniAb stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.19 per share, for a total transaction of $1,167,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,908,803 shares in the company, valued at $15,096,687.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OABI. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Hartline Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Bellevue Group AG bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $62,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 4th quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of OmniAb in the 1st quarter worth $69,000. 72.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OmniAb Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OmniAb, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and provision of therapeutic antibody discovery technologies in the United States. The company's technology platform creates and screens diverse antibody repertoires and identify optimal antibodies for partners' drug development efforts.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OmniAb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OmniAb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.