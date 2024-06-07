Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX) Trading Down 7.3%

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) dropped 7.3% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.78 and last traded at $1.78. Approximately 906,716 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 1,965,798 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.92.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OLPX shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Olaplex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $1.25 to $2.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Olaplex from $7.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Olaplex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.51.

The company has a current ratio of 10.71, a quick ratio of 9.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.43 and a beta of 2.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.96.

Olaplex (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.03. The business had revenue of $98.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $95.15 million. Olaplex had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Olaplex Holdings, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Kristi A. Belhumeur sold 42,480 shares of Olaplex stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.68, for a total value of $71,366.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 294,553 shares in the company, valued at $494,849.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 2,108.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 9,593 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in Olaplex by 2,463.8% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 11,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 10,742 shares in the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. HB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olaplex in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Olaplex by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.37% of the company’s stock.

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products in the United States and internationally. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as oil, moisture mask, and nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

