Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Given New $100.00 Price Target at BMO Capital Markets

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by BMO Capital Markets from $110.00 to $100.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $90.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $84.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Okta from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Okta from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $102.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.48.

OKTA stock opened at $87.69 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. Okta has a 52-week low of $65.04 and a 52-week high of $114.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $90.83.

In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Shibu Ninan sold 4,279 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.14, for a total value of $445,615.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,111 shares in the company, valued at $428,119.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Shellye L. Archambeau sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.96, for a total transaction of $534,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,252.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Okta by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,848,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,658,073,000 after buying an additional 128,906 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Okta by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 8,358,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,687,000 after buying an additional 2,486,456 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Okta by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,085,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,854,000 after buying an additional 897,216 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Okta by 6,192.3% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,172,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,121,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 1,910,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,969,000 after acquiring an additional 310,918 shares during the last quarter. 86.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

