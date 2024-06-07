Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD) Director Roberto Marco Sella Buys 10,045 Shares of Stock

Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Get Free Report) Director Roberto Marco Sella acquired 10,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.90 per share, for a total transaction of $49,220.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,083,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,111,266.80. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Roberto Marco Sella also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 3rd, Roberto Marco Sella acquired 8,003 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.77 per share, for a total transaction of $38,174.31.

On Friday, May 31st, Roberto Marco Sella bought 10,000 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.87 per share, for a total transaction of $48,700.00.

On Wednesday, May 29th, Roberto Marco Sella bought 2,500 shares of Offerpad Solutions stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,675.00.

Offerpad Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of OPAD stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.29. Offerpad Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.50 and a 52 week high of $15.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Offerpad Solutions

Offerpad Solutions ( NYSE:OPAD Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.28). Offerpad Solutions had a negative net margin of 7.60% and a negative return on equity of 69.44%. The company had revenue of $285.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Offerpad Solutions Inc. will post -1.6 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Offerpad Solutions stock. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new stake in Offerpad Solutions Inc. (NYSE:OPAD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 23,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000. Cerity Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Offerpad Solutions as of its most recent SEC filing. 39.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OPAD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their target price on Offerpad Solutions from $6.25 to $6.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Offerpad Solutions from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.83.

Offerpad Solutions Company Profile

Offerpad Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology-enabled solutions for residential real estate market in the United States. It operates iBuying, a real estate solutions platform for on-demand customer that provides home buyers the opportunity to browse and tour homes online.

