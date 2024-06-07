Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Shares Gap Up to $36.76

Oddity Tech Ltd. (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $36.76, but opened at $40.93. Oddity Tech shares last traded at $42.36, with a volume of 439,250 shares changing hands.

ODD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Oddity Tech has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $211.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.55 million. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech Ltd. will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Oddity Tech by 69.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Greycroft LP acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $227,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the first quarter worth approximately $301,000. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Oddity Tech during the fourth quarter worth approximately $336,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

