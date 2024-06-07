Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.43 million.
Oddity Tech Trading Up 16.8 %
ODD stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. 580,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,081. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.
Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Oddity Tech Company Profile
Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.
