Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Issues Q2 Earnings Guidance

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.69 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $189 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $187.43 million.

ODD stock traded up $6.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $42.94. 580,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 899,081. Oddity Tech has a one year low of $24.12 and a one year high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.14.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.12. Oddity Tech had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 12.97%. The company had revenue of $211.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.55 million. Analysts forecast that Oddity Tech will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Oddity Tech in a report on Thursday, April 4th. They issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $53.38.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

