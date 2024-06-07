Oberndorf William E Purchases New Shares in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF)

Oberndorf William E purchased a new stake in AppFolio, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPF – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 17,433 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $3,020,000. AppFolio accounts for approximately 4.9% of Oberndorf William E’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,114 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of AppFolio by 1.9% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 5,321 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $639,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of AppFolio by 2.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,232 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,234,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 62.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on APPF shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AppFolio from $215.00 to $238.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $241.00 target price on shares of AppFolio in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on AppFolio from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $241.00.

APPF traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $232.51. 7,105 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 291,562. The company’s 50-day moving average is $232.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.50. The company has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.95 and a beta of 0.80. AppFolio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $155.56 and a 12-month high of $256.73.

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.09. AppFolio had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 11.38%. The business had revenue of $187.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.66 million. Equities analysts forecast that AppFolio, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total transaction of $2,272,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,605,146.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Matthew S. Mazza sold 2,131 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.46, for a total value of $531,599.26. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,896,412.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy K. Bliss sold 10,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.24, for a total value of $2,272,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,070 shares in the company, valued at $11,605,146.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,423 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.15% of the company’s stock.

AppFolio, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud business management solutions for the real estate industry in the United States. The company provides a cloud-based platform that enables users to automate and optimize common workflows; tools that assist with leasing, maintenance, and accounting; and other technology and services offered by third parties.

