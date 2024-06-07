Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC Has $4.29 Million Stock Position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 100,986 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the quarter. Ternium makes up about 3.8% of Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Oaktree Fund Advisors LLC owned 0.05% of Ternium worth $4,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Oaktree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ternium by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 958,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,696,000 after buying an additional 66,082 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Ternium in the fourth quarter worth $712,000. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in Ternium by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Contrarian Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,117,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,481,000 after buying an additional 91,629 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of Ternium by 277.7% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 196,082 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $8,328,000 after acquiring an additional 144,171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Ternium by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,759 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ternium alerts:

Ternium Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TX traded down $1.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.26. The stock had a trading volume of 363,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 213,206. Ternium S.A. has a twelve month low of $35.22 and a twelve month high of $45.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.84. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Ternium ( NYSE:TX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The basic materials company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 3.53% and a return on equity of 10.21%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.95 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Ternium from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Ternium from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ternium from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.33.

Get Our Latest Analysis on TX

About Ternium

(Free Report)

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes steel products in Mexico, Southern Region, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Steel, Mining, and Usiminas. The Steel segment offers slabs, hot and cold rolled products, coated products, roll formed and tubular products, bars, billets, and other products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ternium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ternium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.